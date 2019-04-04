John Boyega to voice natural history series about Serengeti

Boyega rocketed to fame as stormtrooper Finn in the Star Wars franchise.

John Boyega has signed up to narrate an upcoming dramatised natural history series about the Serengeti.

The Star Wars actor will lend his voice to the six-part series, which will bring to life the challenges of species living in the African ecosystem.

Boyega, 27, shot to fame as stormtrooper Finn in The Force Awakens and sequel The Last Jedi.

John Boyega will voice the series on BBC One later this year(Ian West/PA)

The production, a joint venture between XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions, will capture the drama of the Serengeti’s wildlife in intimate detail.

Episodes will follow a cast of savannah animals over one year using new filming techniques, including drone technology.

The series will air on BBC One later this year.

© Press Association 2019