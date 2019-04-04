Kate Bosworth remembers Heath Ledger on late star's 40th birthday

4th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Australian actor died 11 years ago aged 28.

The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Kate Bosworth has paid tribute to the late actor Heath Ledger on what would have been his 40th birthday.

The actress, who was linked with the Australian star, remembered him as “sensitive, gentle, kind, wickedly funny” in a post to Instagram to mark Ledger’s birthday on April 4.

“Doesn’t seem so long ago we were all running around LA, shotgunned into Hollywood + popping off the new millennium’s cork, having a laugh,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

Doesn’t seem so long ago we were all running around LA, shotgunned into Hollywood + popping off the new millennium’s cork, having a laugh. It was a crazy time. I was literally straight out of high school, feeling young & super shy and he was always so sweet within a surreal scene. I really, really would have loved to have known Heath today, at 40. No limits on what he would have accomplished. Here is what I remember: he was sensitive, gentle, kind, wickedly funny. Extraordinarily special. Time goes by, his image still a teenage heartthrob. And his work. So brilliant + honest & he was just getting started. But to remember the Human. I was on the outer orbit. Imagine those close to the sun. Thinking of all the people who knew and loved him on this day. Man, you made one hell of a mark. xo

A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

Ledger died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs in January 2008. He was 28.

Bosworth, 36, posted a photo of Ledger to her nearly 750,000 followers.

She said: “I really, really would have loved to have known Heath today, at 40. No limits on what he would have accomplished.

“Here is what I remember: he was sensitive, gentle, kind, wickedly funny. Extraordinarily special. Time goes by, his image still a teenage heartthrob.

“And his work. So brilliant + honest & he was just getting started. But to remember the Human. I was on the outer orbit. Imagine those close to the sun.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sneak Peek into the Xposé Style Sessions Kildare Goodie Bag

Tulisa says new music is a 'return to her roots'
Tulisa says new music is a 'return to her roots'

Dreading exposing your feet this summer? 7 common foot conditions a podiatrist can sort for good
Dreading exposing your feet this summer? 7 common foot conditions a podiatrist can sort for good

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcome fifth child

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Fans predict Joaquin Phoenix's Joker will rival Heath Ledger's following trailer

Fans predict Joaquin Phoenix's Joker will rival Heath Ledger's following trailer
Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner among stars at Game Of Thrones premiere

Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner among stars at Game Of Thrones premiere
Things to know before visiting Tokyo - according to chef Tim Anderson

Things to know before visiting Tokyo - according to chef Tim Anderson
As a Lord's report paints a grim picture for seaside towns: 5 UK resorts you should visit right now

As a Lord's report paints a grim picture for seaside towns: 5 UK resorts you should visit right now
As a Lord's report paints a grim picture for seaside towns: 5 UK resorts you should visit right now

Sneak Peek into the Xposé Style Sessions Kildare Goodie Bag