Kate Bosworth remembers Heath Ledger on late star's 40th birthday

Kate Bosworth has paid tribute to the late actor Heath Ledger on what would have been his 40th birthday.

The actress, who was linked with the Australian star, remembered him as “sensitive, gentle, kind, wickedly funny” in a post to Instagram to mark Ledger’s birthday on April 4.

“Doesn’t seem so long ago we were all running around LA, shotgunned into Hollywood + popping off the new millennium’s cork, having a laugh,” she said.

Ledger died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs in January 2008. He was 28.

Bosworth, 36, posted a photo of Ledger to her nearly 750,000 followers.

She said: “I really, really would have loved to have known Heath today, at 40. No limits on what he would have accomplished.

“Here is what I remember: he was sensitive, gentle, kind, wickedly funny. Extraordinarily special. Time goes by, his image still a teenage heartthrob.

“And his work. So brilliant + honest & he was just getting started. But to remember the Human. I was on the outer orbit. Imagine those close to the sun.”

