Pink would be an 'amazing' coach on The Voice, says host Emma Willis

Jennifer Hudson could miss the 2020 series of the show leaving a coaching spot open.

The Voice UK’s Emma Willis has said US singer Pink would be a good replacement for coach Jennifer Hudson.

Singer and actress Hudson has suggested that leading roles in the movie Cats and the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic could see her miss the 2020 series of the ITV singing show.

This year saw the star, who rose to fame on American Idol, mentor hopefuls in her third series of The Voice UK.

Willis told the Press Association: “Jennifer’s the most busy human being on the planet and she’s amazing. If she couldn’t do (next year) because she was busy, I would just hope and pray she would come back.

“It’s a very hard seat to fill. Somebody like Pink, she’d be amazing, wouldn’t she?

“You’d need to replace a strong woman with a strong woman, so I think Pink would be good.”

The presenter stressed that she didn’t want to see Hudson replaced, adding: “We have the perfect line-up I think, and I would hate to lose any of them, so fingers crossed.”

The final of the eighth series will see four acts – two from Sir Tom Jones’ team and two mentored by Olly Murs – singing to be crowned winner.

Ahead of Saturday, Hudson, who has no acts remaining in the competition, said: “I love the Voice UK, this is my home, this is where I started.

“It’s up to scheduling, but if I can make it work, I will be back in my chair.”

In response, fellow coach Will.i.am joked: “If Jennifer ain’t doing it, I ain’t doing it.

“I would be really hurt if she can’t, because I like looking over, and being like, ‘hello’.

“But if she can’t I’ll be, at the same time, so proud of her because she’s going off to do some mega things.”

Asked about the chemistry between the 2019 coaches, Will.i.am added: “The experience and the vibe is the best.

“I’ve been here eight seasons now and this is the best.”

