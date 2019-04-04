Queer Eye cast meet rising star of US politics to discuss LGBT rights

Four of the Fab Five sat down with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Four of Queer Eye’s Fab Five met a rising star of US politics as they discussed LGBT rights in Washington DC.

Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Tan France sat down with Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has caught the eye thanks to her canny use of social media and support of a progressive platform.

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House Of Representatives and one of the most powerful figures in Washington, was also in attendance while Queer Eye’s culture expert, Karamo Brown, could not make the meeting.

On the agenda was the Equality Act, a bill designed to end discrimination against the LGBT community.

The depleted Fab Five, who are all openly gay, took to social media to document their trip to the centre of American politics.

Food expert Porowski shared a picture of himself and Ms Ocasio-Cortez – also known as AOC – and referred to their shared previous occupation.

He wrote: “Both of us previously waiters. Today, one of us is championing for The Violence Against Women Act, ending the privatization of prisons, enacting gun-control policies and abolishing U.S Immigration and Customs enforcement, while the other regularly contemplates what kind of cheese to end the day with. Guess who’s who!”

In typically flamboyant fashion, style guru Van Ness wore a colourful outfit for the occasion, teaming a pink top with a multicoloured dress.

He posted a picture of the Queer Eye cast with Ms Ocasio-Cortez and Ms Pelosi and wrote: “Never been more proud @ocasio2018@speakerpelosi.”

France, the only British member of the Fab Five, posted a selfie with the two female politicians, captioning it: “THE FUTURE IS FEMALE.”

Interior designer Berk shared a series of selfies with Ms Ocasio-Cortez, writing: “Spending the day with this one @ocasio2018.”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, 29, shocked the nation with her entry into politics last year, by defeating a 10-term incumbent on her way to taking her seat in the House Of Representatives.

Her clever use of social media – she has nearly 4 million Twitter followers, far more than most politicians – has seen many of her speeches go viral.

She runs on a progressive platform that includes free healthcare for all and abolishing US Immigration And Customs Enforcement (Ice).

On Capitol Hill we wear pink 😉 TY @jvn, @bobbyberk, @tanfrance & @antoni for visiting + helping us push for the #EqualityAct, & be there to watch Congress pass the Violence Against Women Act & War Powers Resolution to end U.S. involvement in Yemen. Justice happens together 💜 pic.twitter.com/5Whg5LgwMZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 4, 2019

Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a picture of her and Van Ness’s matching pink outfits and captioned it: “In Capitol Hill we wear pink TY @jvn, @bobbyberk, @tanfrance & @antoni for visiting + helping us push for the #EqualityAct, & be there to watch Congress pass the Violence Against Women Act & War Powers Resolution to end U.S. involvement in Yemen. Justice happens together.”

© Press Association 2019