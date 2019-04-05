Ant and Dec to be reunited on screen as Britain's Got Talent returns

Ant McPartlin has been out of the limelight since his drink-driving arrest.

Ant McPartlin will be reunited with his long-term presenting partner Declan Donnelly when Britain’s Got Talent returns to screens this weekend.

The TV star took a step back from his work commitments following his arrest for drink-driving in March last year, and Donnelly hosted the live Britain’s Got Talent shows alone.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will also return to judge a host of variety acts at both the London Palladium and The Lowry in Manchester.

A drag artist dressed as Queen Elizabeth, a ventriloquist from Devon and an unexpected strip-show from one of the judges will feature as the competition returns for its 13th series.

Also auditioning in front of the panel will be a Dalek from Nottinghamshire and brothers from Russia whose death-defying act will have the judges covering their eyes.

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV on Saturday at 7.15pm.

© Press Association 2019