Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcome fifth child
The couple announced their baby news on New Year's Day.
Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have welcomed their fifth child together, a boy called Oscar.
The TV chef posted a picture on Instagram with their new baby, who was born on Thursday.
He wrote: “After 3 baftas and one Emmy… finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx.”
Gordon, 52, and Tana, 44, are also parents to Megan, 21, Matilda, 17, and twins Jack and Holly, 19.
The couple revealed they were expecting another child in January in a New Year’s Day message.
They shared a video on Instagram in which each of their children says “Happy New Year”, before the camera panned down to reveal Tana had a large baby bump.
The celebrity chef was heard off-camera saying: “And guess what? Happy New Year because soon we’ve got another one coming!”
In June 2016, Tana suffered a miscarriage when she was five months pregnant.
The couple married in 1996.
