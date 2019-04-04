BBC boosts film coverage with two new projects

The broadcaster will air new material online and on TV.

The BBC is looking to enhance its coverage of film with two new cinematic commissions.

On the small screen and online, the broadcaster will explore the art of filmmaking and react to the latest releases.

The BBC has commissioned two new projects to air on BBC Four and social media platforms.

On Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, short two to four-minute videos will offer concise coverage of the latest news, criticism and debate from the world of cinema.

BBC Four will air a five-part series on the art of the “perfect film”, with key names in front of and behind the camera for the show.

Lamia Dabboussy, executive editor for BBC Arts, said: “Film programming is a key part of the BBC’s arts commitment, and for this invitation to pitch we asked for fresh ideas to evolve and complement our existing offer across all platforms.

“The winning bids responded to the changing ways that audiences are consuming film-related content and got to the crux of how films make us think and feel.

The BBC said the new projects will add to film coverage, including the chats with cinema’s talents on The Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“We now have a consistent and clear strategy for film coverage across the BBC reflecting important moments in the film calendar.”

Little Dot Studios will produce 40 short online video essays, plus two 60-minute essays on key issues in cinema.

Somethin’ Else will produce the five-part series for BBC Four.

Cassian Harrison, controller of BBC Four, said: “As the home of film on BBC TV, we will be the place to explore and delve deeper into key film themes and topics for debate through regular programmed series.”

The new programmes will add to the BBC’s film coverage, including chat shows, Radio 5 Live’s Kermode And Mayo’s Film Review and BBC Two’s Front Row Late.

© Press Association 2019