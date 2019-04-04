Kirstie Allsopp sits with her sons in economy class 'mistake'

The Channel 4 presenter previously defended her decision to sit away from her children, saying Club Class should be a treat.

Kirstie Allsopp has poked fun at herself for sitting in economy class with her children on a plane.

The Location, Location, Location presenter faced a backlash following a revelation that on occasion she travels in a separate cabin from her children.

Referencing the incident, she tweeted a photograph from a flight showing her sitting with her young sons, Bay and Oscar.

Oh my God! Surely some mistake, I’m sitting next to my own kids in economy. This can’t be right. pic.twitter.com/UF5jxU0zIm — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) April 4, 2019

She wrote: “Oh my God! Surely some mistake, I’m sitting next to my own kids in economy. This can’t be right.”

In an interview with the Sun newspaper last year, she mentioned that she and her partner sometimes sit in business class while her children sit in economy.

I received an email from The Sun, to which I sent a polite reply, as I always try to do. Now every idiotic rag has gone with “she’s in Club kids in the back”. Totally pathetic, the next journalist who calls/emails me is going to get a piece of my mind. pic.twitter.com/kS0J720w0l — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 3, 2018

Following the furore she posted a long statement on Twitter, writing: “When we fly as a family, the boys do sit separately from (partner) Ben & me if we’re not in economy together.”

She added: “Club Class should be a huge treat that you’ve worked hard for. If kids get used to Club Class, what do they have to work towards?”

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Allsopp then said her two sons prefer the independence of sitting away from her, adding that they can do things she doesn’t “let them do” – like drink sugary drinks or watch 15-rated films.

