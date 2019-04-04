Corrie's Daniel Brocklebank to make live stage debut in West End Proms

The actor signed up for the shows after wowing viewers on All Star Musicals.

Daniel Brocklebank is set to make his live stage debut at the West End Proms, after winning ITV’s All Star Musicals.

The Coronation Street star impressed the judges and viewers with his performance of From Now On from The Greatest Showman on the competition last month.

At the time many predicted a role on stage was in the actor’s future, and he has now announced that he is joining the cast of West End Proms this summer.

West End Proms will present an evening of live music from the past seven decades of popular musical theatre, including songs from Les Miserables, Phantom Of The Opera, The Greatest Showman, Rock Of Ages, Wicked, Sunset Boulevard, Dear Evan Hansen and more.

The cast includes John Owen-Jones (Les Mis), Ben Forster (ITV’s Superstar), Rachel John and Jon Robyns (Hamilton), Jodie Steele and Jamie Muscato (Heathers), Lauren Samuels (BBC’s Over The Rainbow), and Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls).

Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew in Coronation Street, said: “I absolutely love performing and I am so excited to make my first stage appearance with West End Proms.

“Winning All Star Musicals was a dream come true; I now can’t wait to sing live once again, on stage with this wonderful cast.”

The event is curated and presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “This is the first time we’re bringing West End Proms to London and Scarborough and it’s going to be an incredible evening.

“This is more than a concert; it’s a show worthy of the West End and Broadway.

“We’ve brought together some of the world’s most beautiful voices complete with a stunning live orchestra. It will be an extraordinary night.”

The concerts take place at London’s Greenwich Music Time on July 4 and Scarborough Open Air Theatre on July 5. Tickets are available at www.cuffeandtaylor.com.

