Tulisa says new music is a 'return to her roots'

She will release her new single on Friday.

Tulisa has announced her return to music with a new single entitled Daddy.

The former N-Dubz singer, 30, has also returned to her original record label, Xploded Music.

She said: “I took some time out of the spotlight to refocus on what is important to me, and that’s music.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the studio writing and recording new music, and now I have many new tracks ready to go.

“For me it’s not about chasing celebrity or chart positions. I lost my way for a while trying to make music for other people or what I think people wanted to hear.

“Now it’s all about putting out music that I love and is true to myself. These songs are a return to my roots and if you happen to like them, then brilliant!”

The former X Factor judge has written and produced Daddy alongside producer David Lucius King.

Daddy is out on April 5.

