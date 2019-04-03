Louis Walsh: Singing TV shows are reaching their end point

3rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The former X Factor judge believes variety shows like Britain's Got Talent still have life in them.

Louis Walsh

Former X Factor judge Louis Walsh has said singing shows are reaching their end point.

The Irish music mogul spent 13 years on Simon Cowell’s programme and is now a judge on Ireland’s Got Talent.

Asked by radio presenter Ray D’Arcy on RTE Radio 1 whether such programmes were coming to an end, Walsh replied: “I think the singing shows are.

“But I think with variety it’s really working.

“Everyone is going to watch Britain’s Got Talent.

“I think our show works here because it’s different and a lot of young people are watching Ireland’s Got Talent.”

“I think the singing shows are kind of fading, if I’m honest with you,” he added.

Discussing why some of the singing programmes do not produce huge stars, Walsh said people tend to succeed if Cowell is in their corner.

Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell at Britain’s Got Talent (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Simon is an amazing force to work with,” he said.

“If you’ve got Simon on your side and he believes in you, that’s it, you work. But he has to believe in you.”

Walsh said Cowell had a huge impact on his life.

“He kind of changed my life because I did Westlife with him,” he said.

“I used to talk to him every single day and then he put me on TV in England.”

Talking about keeping touch with Cowell, Walsh said: “He actually doesn’t have a phone. He doesn’t have a mobile phone.

“But I know how to get in touch with him.

“I have the housekeeper’s number, I have his PA’s number, I have his girlfriend’s number.”

© Press Association 2019

