Barbra Streisand reunites with A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson

The pair appeared together in the 1976 version of the film.

Barbra Streisand has sparked excitement by sharing a picture with her A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson along with the cryptic message, “Stay tuned”.

The pair co-starred in the 1976 version of the romantic movie, which was recently rebooted with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the lead roles.

The image Streisand shared on social media shows Streisand leaning against the actor’s chest.

“It was so wonderful to see my friend Kris who stopped by yesterday,” she wrote.

“Stay tuned…”

Fans are now wondering whether the post means the pair are going to work together again.

“Omg ASIB reunion!?!?” said one person on Instagram.

“”IF” you have a reunion with Kris at your upcoming concert, is will be one of the GREATEST things to happen to me in my ENTIRE life ….. OMG ….. THANK YOU for the hint of a possibility!!!!!” said another excited fan.

One person posted: “Love both of you and your talents..glad you stay connected…you both have given so many of us joy over the years! Kris & Barbra ..stay tuned? hmmmm ???? can’t wait to hear if it’s something involving you two!”

Streisand and Kristofferson’s A Star Is Born was a huge hit and won several accolades, including an Oscar and five Golden Globes.

