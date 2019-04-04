Amber Rose reveals she is expecting her second child

She announced the news on Instagram.

Amber Rose has announced she is expecting her second child.

The model and activist, 35, shared the news on Instagram, revealing she and her record label executive boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, are having a boy.

Rose is already a mother to six-year-old son Sebastian from her marriage with the rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Alongside a picture showing her undergoing an ultrasound scan, Rose wrote: “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

Rose and Edwards have reportedly been dating since September last year and made their public debut at Rose’s 4th annual SlutWalk in October.

The walk sees Rose, a former stripper and now a women’s rights activist, leading women through the street to campaign against “slut shaming”.

