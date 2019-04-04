Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner among stars at Game Of Thrones premiere

Season eight is due to hit screens later this month.

Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams turned heads on the red carpet for the final Game Of Thrones season premiere.

Stars of HBO’s worldwide smash hit gathered at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday as they prepared to say farewell to the fantasy epic.

Clarke, who has played Daenerys Targaryen since the show’s inception in 2011, wore a blue and grey ensemble for the occasion.

Her hair, usually platinum blonde when in character, was tied back and dark, matching her lipstick.

Emilia Clarke attends HBO’s Game of Thrones final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Turner, 23, and Williams, 21, play sisters Sansa and Arya Stark. They posed for pictures together, with Williams wearing a floor-length black gown with silver details.

Turner had a knee-length black dress on complete with matching heels.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner posed together on the red carpet as they prepare to say goodbye to Game Of Thrones (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Gwendoline Christie plays the formidable warrior Brienne Of Tarth on Game Of Thrones but was unrecognisable on the red carpet, wearing her shoulder-length hair down.

Her dress, a flowing, patterned number, was floor-length.

Gwendoline Christie plays the formidable Brienne Of Tarth but looked unrecognisable on the red carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

British actress Nathalie Emmanuel joined Game Of Thrones in 2013, playing slave interpreter Missandei.

She wore a strapless red gown on the carpet with black sandals.

Nathalie Emmanuel posed for photographers on the red carpet for Game Of Thrones season eight (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow and is one of the favourites for the Iron Throne, was joined at the premiere by his wife Rose Leslie, whom he met on the show.

Harington kept it simple in an all-black outfit while Leslie wore an over-the-shoulder red dress.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington met on Game Of Thrones and later got married (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Peter Dinklage, who portrays Tyrion Lannister, was accompanied by wife Erica Schmidt.

She wore a floor-length red dress.

Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage attend HBO’s Game of Thrones final season premiere in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

George RR Martin, whose fantasy novel series, A Song Of Ice And Fire, Game Of Thrones is based on, was also in attendance.

The author wore his trademark cap and beard while smiling for the cameras.

George R R Martin wrote the novels on which Game Of Thrones is based on (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Game Of Thrones season eight will contain six episodes and will finally bring an end to the saga of who will rule Westeros.

It will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK beginning on April 14.

