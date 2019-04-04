Britney Spears says she is taking a little 'me time'

4th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

In January, the pop star announced she was putting her planned Las Vegas residency on hold.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears said she has decided to focus on self-care.

Spears posted an image on Instagram with the words, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit.”

In the caption, she wrote that everyone needs “a little ‘me time’,” followed by a smile emoji.

View this post on Instagram

We all need to take time for a little "me time." ?

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

People magazine reports citing an unnamed source that worries for her father and the need to help take care of him after a life-threatening colon rupture last year have continued to take a toll on the pop star.

In January, Spears announced that she was putting her planned Las Vegas residency — and the rest of her career — on hold for the sake of her father.

The 37-year-old Spears has sons aged 13 and 12.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dreading exposing your feet this summer? 7 common foot conditions a podiatrist can sort for good

Video: Take a yoga class with lemurs in the Lake District
Video: Take a yoga class with lemurs in the Lake District

12 wine terms to use if you want to pass as a wine expert
12 wine terms to use if you want to pass as a wine expert

Everything you need to know about the Game of Thrones make-up collection

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Zac Efron terrifies as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked trailer

Zac Efron terrifies as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked trailer
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Cinema websites crash as fans rush to buy Avengers: Endgame tickets

Cinema websites crash as fans rush to buy Avengers: Endgame tickets
Video: Giant inflatable boobs appear all over London to support breastfeeding in public

Video: Giant inflatable boobs appear all over London to support breastfeeding in public
Video: Giant inflatable boobs appear all over London to support breastfeeding in public

Dreading exposing your feet this summer? 7 common foot conditions a podiatrist can sort for good