Debbie McGee: Paul Daniels would be with someone else by now if I had died

4th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

McGee said she needed some time on her own.

Women of the Year Lunch and Awards 2018

Debbie McGee says Paul Daniels would have found another woman within a month if she had been the one who died.

The magician died three years ago at the age of 77.

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant McGee, 60, told Good Morning Britain: “I’m finding my feet as who I am as a person

“Lots of men, particularly, but there are women like it, really can’t be on their own.

“I’m sure, if I’d been the one who died, Paul would have been with somebody within a month.

“We used to joke about it, I’d say, ‘Who’s going to wash his shirts? He can’t cook’, and he always wanted people around him, fun and happiness.

“He would never have coped with being in a house on his own. If I was out, he hated it.”

Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee
Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee (Joel Ryan/PA)

She added: “If I meet someone else I need to be secure in my own life that I can be happy on my own.”

Jack Tweed spoke about life after his wife Jade Goody’s death in 2009, saying: “I don’t think I’ve got to that stage where I’ve thought I can love someone else like I loved Jade again.”

But, he added: “You need company, you need companionship.”

© Press Association 2019

Cultural benchmark or total money spinner? A look back at how our favourite national days came to be
Video: Take a yoga class with lemurs in the Lake District
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

As Céline Dion gets a new role at L'Oréal Paris here's why she's a true icon of our times

Everything you need to know about the Game of Thrones make-up collection

Cinema websites crash as fans rush to buy Avengers: Endgame tickets

