Debbie McGee: Paul Daniels would be with someone else by now if I had died

Debbie McGee says Paul Daniels would have found another woman within a month if she had been the one who died.

The magician died three years ago at the age of 77.

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant McGee, 60, told Good Morning Britain: “I’m finding my feet as who I am as a person

“Lots of men, particularly, but there are women like it, really can’t be on their own.

“I’m sure, if I’d been the one who died, Paul would have been with somebody within a month.

“We used to joke about it, I’d say, ‘Who’s going to wash his shirts? He can’t cook’, and he always wanted people around him, fun and happiness.

“He would never have coped with being in a house on his own. If I was out, he hated it.”

She added: “If I meet someone else I need to be secure in my own life that I can be happy on my own.”

Jack Tweed spoke about life after his wife Jade Goody’s death in 2009, saying: “I don’t think I’ve got to that stage where I’ve thought I can love someone else like I loved Jade again.”

But, he added: “You need company, you need companionship.”

