The Vamps frontman Brad Simpson calls Brexit situation a 'shambles'

The band's guitarist James McVey attended the Put It To The People march in London last month.

The frontman of one of the UK’s biggest boybands has called the current Brexit negotiations a “shambles”.

The Vamps vocalist Brad Simpson – alongside fellow band members James McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans – is currently promoting the group’s upcoming tour and new EP Missing You.

Asked about the current Brexit deadlock, Simpson told the Press Association: “I’m going to go with shambles at the moment – stuck in the middle.”

Guitarist and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star McVey attended the Put It To The People march in London last month and has been vocal about his political views on Twitter.

The 24-year-old said: “I don’t really know where we’re at because an extension only until 12th of April is not very long, is it?

“The EU is obviously not that prepared to offer us another type of deal so I think we’re edging towards a no-deal Brexit which will be slightly difficult.

“But I hope that something happens, I think a lot of MPs need to park their personal endeavours and come together.

“Who knows what’s going to happen. I think it’s a shame there’s no real opposition to the Conservatives at the moment but really, it’s so up in the air. It could go any way.”

Literally WTF does this mean now? #BrexitShambles — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) March 27, 2019

Not all of the group were as politically vocal, with bassist Connor Ball adding: “I’m not gonna lie, I don’t know anything about it.

“I probably should do and I’m hoping these guys can explain.”

Drummer Tristan Evans: “It’s potentially damaging democracy, I think. People going back on their words, people doing differently.

“It’s all a shambles, as Brad said.”

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that she would seek an extension beyond next week to ensure the UK leaves the EU “in a timely and orderly way”.

