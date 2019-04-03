Ricky Gervais to return with second season of After Life

Gervais plays a widower in the hit Netflix programme which will screen again in 2020.

Ricky Gervais’s After Life is returning for a second series, it has been confirmed.

The actor and comedian recently said he was writing another series of the show, and Netflix has now announced that it has officially been renewed.

The new six-episode run will be unveiled in 2020.

The programme, which sees Gervais play a cynical widower, has been praised for both its comedy and handling of bereavement.

“I have never had a reaction like this before,” said the star.

“It’s been insane. And heart-warming.

“But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.”

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix, said: “After Life has moved audiences from laughter to tears around the world and we are thrilled to announce that Ricky Gervais will be back with a second season on Netflix.

“We are so proud to play host to Ricky’s brilliant stand up comedy, specials, original films and series and join in the joy of the fans with his latest hit.”

Gervais plays local journalist Tony Johnson, whose life changes after his wife dies.

After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes.

