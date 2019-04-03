Damien Hirst sculptures heading to Leeds for Yorkshire homecoming

The works will form part of an arts festival.

Turner Prize-winning artist Damien Hirst is to have his sculptures displayed in his home city of Leeds.

The sculptor will display his work in the city where he grew up and around the Yorkshire landscape as part of an arts festival.

Seven works will be displayed as part of the artistic homecoming for Hirst, who has said he never expected fame when first becoming inspired while exploring the Leeds Art Gallery.

Human body sculpture Hymn, and subversive religious piece Anatomy Of An Angel will be displayed outdoors in Leeds city centre.

A preserved lamb encased in Hirst’s customary formaldehyde, Black Sheep With Golden Horns, will be housed in Leeds Art Gallery.

The 20ft collection box sculpture Charity, flayed unicorn creation Myth, dissected pregnancy depiction The Virgin Mother, and The Hat That Makes the Man will be displayed at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Damien Hirst’s Charity (Yui Mok/PA)

Hirst said: “I am so happy to have my work in and around Leeds. When I was growing up in the city, the Leeds Art Gallery was my way into art.

“I never thought I’d be famous or considered important or anything like that.

“The things I saw made me so excited about what art could be. If people feel anything when they look at my work, then that’s the greatest thing you can hope for as an artist, and it’s a double excitement to have my sculptures in the town as well as the gallery.

“The giant bronze sculptures at YSP are where they belong – they’re just made for that setting.

Damien Hirst’s Myth (Yui Mok/PA)

“I used to hang out a lot on Ilkley Moor and Otley Chevin, and I will always love the Yorkshire landscape.”

The works will be displayed as part of the inaugural arts festival Yorkshire Sculpture International (YSI), running from June to September across Leeds and Wakefield.

Jane Bhoyroo, of YSI, said: “To have Damien involved in the festival is fantastic, and especially because of his love of Yorkshire.

“One of the aims of YSI is to engage a mass audience through sculpture and Damien’s works will play a key role in achieving this.

“YSI promises to be something special, memorable and game-changing for Yorkshire’s growing arts scene.”

The festival will run from June 22 to September 29.

