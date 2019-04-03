Priest apologises for public burning of items including Harry Potter books

3rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Rafal Jarosiewicz, from the Polish city of Gdansk, apologised in a Facebook post after saying it had been a protest against the occult.

Harry Potter

The priest in northern Poland who led a public burning of the Harry Potter series and other books and items deemed by their owners as harmful has apologised and stressed it was not aimed against books or culture.

The Reverend Rafal Jarosiewicz published his apology on Facebook.

He said the burning of books and other items linked to magic and the occult was “unfortunate”.

Bloomsbury Publishing sales figures
Harry Potter fans grabbing copies of a book (Ben Stansall/AP)

Mr Jarosiewicz and other priests have drawn criticism after they burned books and items brought by parishioners on Sunday before a church in Gdansk, saying they were doing away with evil influences.

He was fined and an anti-smog group has contacted prosecutors about the open fire.

The book-burning comes as Poland’s influential Catholic Church is grappling with revelations about the scale of paedophilia among its priests.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Supermarkets vs DIY stores: Who comes out top for plant quality and price?

Dani Dyer: 'Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life'
Dani Dyer: 'Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life'

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns, 6 style rules we've learnt from our favourite sisters
As Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns, 6 style rules we've learnt from our favourite sisters

Holly Willoughby duped on This Morning with April Fool's prank

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: Giant inflatable boobs appear all over London to support breastfeeding in public

Video: Giant inflatable boobs appear all over London to support breastfeeding in public
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Dr Ranj on why you should be sceptical about celebrity-endorsed diets

Dr Ranj on why you should be sceptical about celebrity-endorsed diets
Are banana peels the next big thing in vegan meat replacements?

Are banana peels the next big thing in vegan meat replacements?
Are banana peels the next big thing in vegan meat replacements?

Supermarkets vs DIY stores: Who comes out top for plant quality and price?