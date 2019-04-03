Angelina Jolie says she has not ruled out seeking public office

3rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The actress serves as a special envoy for the UN's refugees branch.

United Nations - Jolie

Angelina Jolie has not ruled out running for public office.

The 43-year-old actress and UN special envoy told People magazine “never say never!”

However, Jolie said she was “looking to others for leadership”.

In her role with the UN’s High Commission for Refugees, Jolie recently urged nations to deploy more women peacekeepers in order to prevent sexual violence against refugees.

People Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie holds a news conference at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh (AP)

Jolie said “we have to change laws that treat women as second-class citizens”.

Since breaking up with Brad Pitt more than two years ago, Jolie is focused on their six children and her work.

Her oldest, Maddox, enters college in the autumn.

She wrapped up her first starring movie role in four years in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil which is due out in October.

The interview appears in People’s April 15 issue.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Cinema websites crash as fans rush to buy Avengers: Endgame tickets
Cinema websites crash as fans rush to buy Avengers: Endgame tickets

Dani Dyer: 'Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life'
Dani Dyer: 'Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life'

Are banana peels the next big thing in vegan meat replacements?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: Giant inflatable boobs appear all over London to support breastfeeding in public

Video: Giant inflatable boobs appear all over London to support breastfeeding in public
Dr Ranj on why you should be sceptical about celebrity-endorsed diets

Dr Ranj on why you should be sceptical about celebrity-endorsed diets
Supermarkets vs DIY stores: Who comes out top for plant quality and price?

Supermarkets vs DIY stores: Who comes out top for plant quality and price?
Video: Take a yoga class with lemurs in the Lake District

Video: Take a yoga class with lemurs in the Lake District
Video: Take a yoga class with lemurs in the Lake District

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre