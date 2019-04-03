England footballer Harry Maguire and fiancee welcome baby

The couple were engaged last February.

England footballer Harry Maguire and his partner have welcomed a baby together.

Maguire and his fiancee Fern Hawkins shared news of their new arrival on Instagram, with the sports star posting a picture of the newborn.

The Leicester City defender, 26, wrote: “Welcome Lillie Saint Maguire.”

Hawkins shared the same image on social media, and wrote: “A little project I have been working on for the past nine months.”

She added: “You have stolen our hearts my precious angel xox.”

Their baby news was shared nine months to the day that England won a crucial match against Colombia during the World Cup in Russia.

Maguire and Hawkins have been in a relationship for nearly eight years. They were engaged in Paris last February.

