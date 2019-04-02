Game Of Thrones teases an icy end for all its heroes in new trailer

Objects owned by the ensemble are seen scattered in the wake of a great battle.

A further trailer for the final series of Game Of Thrones hints at death and destruction in the wake of a great battle for Westeros.

Entitled Aftermath, the one-minute long clip appears to show the devastation left by a battle.

Tyrion Lannister’s pin is seen lying in the snow, as is Arya Stark’s needle.

Bran Stark’s wheelchair lies broken, while Daenerys Targaryen’ chain and Jaime Lannister’s golden hand also appear.

A shadowy figure is also seen, with some fans speculating it could be the Night King, leader of the White Walkers, who has caused the devastation.

The epic drama of politics, war, sex and magic returns to screens for its eighth instalment on April 14.

The six-episode finale will air on Sky Atlantic, bringing to a conclusion the saga of who will rule Westeros – almost two years after the end of the previous season.

