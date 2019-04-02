Fleetwood Mac cancels US concert after band member falls ill

2nd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

It is unclear which member of the six-piece was unwell.

Isle of Wight Festival

Fleetwood Mac has been forced to cancel a concert in Boston, Massachusetts, after one of the band fell ill.

A joint statement from the band’s representatives and TD Garden, where they were booked to play an arena show, said the event would be rescheduled following “band member illness”.

The group has recently begun touring with a new line-up, with Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie being joined by Mike Campbell, who worked with Tom Petty, and Crowded House’s Neil Finn.

It is unclear which member of the group has been affected.

The statement read: “Due to a band member illness, the Fleetwood Mac show scheduled for tonight, April 2nd, in Boston, Massachusetts will be rescheduled.

“Ticket holders should retain their ticket for the new date which will be announced shortly. Alternately, refunds are available at point of purchase.”

Stevie Nicks performs with Fleetwood Mac (Yui Mok/PA)

Campbell and Finn replaced Lindsey Buckingham after he left the group last year.

Buckingham subsequently sued his former bandmates, claiming they fired him from their US tour.

© Press Association 2019

