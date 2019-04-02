Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle murder investigation

Eric Holder, 29, had been on the run for two days before he was arrested 20 miles from where Hussle was killed.

Police have arrested the suspected killer of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Eric Holder, 29, had been on the run for two days before he was arrested in Bellflower, a Los Angeles-area about 20 miles south east of where Hussle was killed.

He was detained first by sheriff’s deputies until LA Police arrived and confirmed he was wanted over Hussle’s killing.

Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody. Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ. pic.twitter.com/0zujy89Yfm — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

It was not immediately clear how authorities located the suspect, but a statement posted on LAPD HQ’s social media thanked the “community for the heightened awareness/vigilance”.

Police released Holder’s name and photo on Monday and asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Police Chief Michel Moore told the Associated Press Hussle and Holder knew each other and are thought to have had some kind of personal dispute in the hours before the rapper was killed.

Tributes to Hussle in Los Angeles on Sunday (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

The 33-year-old musician was shot and killed outside his clothing shop on Sunday. Two other people were shot but survived, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A post-mortem examination found Hussle was killed by gunshots to the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County Department Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The death was certified as a homicide, the coroner added.

Beyonce was among those to pay tribute to Hussle, who was nominated for the best rap album Grammy earlier this year for Victory Lap.

She shared a childhood picture of Hussle to Instagram, along with the caption: “I’m praying with every ounce of my heart for your family. Rest In Peace, Nipsey.”

