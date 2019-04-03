Lorraine Kelly: I look fine - I don't need surgery

The TV presenter has said that women of her age look younger than in previous generations.

Lorraine Kelly has said that she has not had any surgery, and that she looks “fine” as she approaches 60.

The TV presenter said that she would be “too scared” to go under the knife, and that wrinkles are not a big deal.

Kelly, 59, told Good Housekeeping magazine, on the topic of surgery: “I look fine and to be honest with you, I see people who have had work done particularly on their lips and think ‘What are you doing?’

“My make-up artist Helen tells me not to have anything done. She sees people who have had work done and has to work 10 times harder to make them look the same as they did pre-surgery. I think it’s really sad.”

Kelly added that if somebody has “had it done and nobody can tell, then good for you because we don’t know”.

She said: “I’d be too scared. I just think, do a few wrinkles – or should I say laughter lines – matter? Is it a big deal? I don’t think it is.”

The daytime TV personality also said that she believes women of her generation look different from their predecessors.

“I feel we’re at a stage where we have more information than ever before, but I think we do generally take better care of ourselves,” she said.

“We don’t look older. When I was a kid, a woman of 60 looked like a woman of 60: a wee granny perm, a shapeless coat, a tartan shopping bag and comfy shoes.”

Lorraine Kelly on Good Housekeeping magazine (Nicky Johnston / GH)

She said that her job keeps her young, “because I’m meeting people every single day and doing something different”.

Kelly added: “If it’s all about you, and all you are interested in is you, you’re very dull. I want to find out more. The world is huge.”

The full interview appears in Good Housekeeping, on sale now.

