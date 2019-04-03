Prince's soundtrack to Versace fashion show recreated for Record Store Day

3rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Versace Experience: Prelude 2 Gold played at a show at Paris fashion week in 1995.

The Bourne Ultimatum UK Premiere - London

A sought-after soundtrack created by Prince for a Versace catwalk is to be released on tape to mark Record Store Day.

The Versace Experience: Prelude 2 Gold was originally distributed as a promotional tape to those who attended the Versace collection show at Paris fashion week in July 1995.

Record Store Day
Queues on Record Store Day last year (Sam Gelder/PA)

Envisioned by the late musician as a DJ mixtape, the record included remixes, segues and sequencing to soundtrack parts of that show.

It has been recreated by The Prince Estate, NPG Records and Sony Legacy Recordings to mark the annual event.

The record contains rare material from Prince-related bands like New Power Generation, Madhouse and The NPG Orchestra.

An original copy of the album became the most expensive cassette ever sold on the collectors site Discogs, going for £3,075 in 2016.

Prince Arrives at Party
Prince produced the album for a fashion show in 1995 (Tim Whitby/PA)

Donatella Versace, designer and vice president of the Versace Group, has described Prince as the epitome of the luxury fashion brand.

She previously told Vogue: “He didn’t just influence my work, he epitomised what Versace stands for: creative, fierce, daring, extraordinary.”

Prince was 57 when he was found dead at his Paisley Park studio compound on April 21, 2016.

Record Store Day takes place on April 13.

