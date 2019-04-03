Ulrika Jonsson splits from third husband after 11 years of marriage

3rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The 51-year-old said this is 'not where I thought I would be'.

Ulrika Jonsson has split from her third husband after 11 years of marriage, she has revealed.

The Swedish TV presenter, 51, told Best magazine she and Brian Monet had tried to salvage their relationship with counselling but failed.

Jonsson, a mother of four, said: “You can only resolve problems with another person. If I’m honest, getting another divorce aged 51 is not where I thought I would be, so who knows?

Ulrika Jonsson has revealed she has split from her third husband (Ian West/PA)

“I just don’t know what shape my future will take. I can’t contemplate dating again. Then again, I’ve said I will never marry again before, and I did. I’ve been content being out of the limelight. I haven’t craved it but, that said, I do need to live.”

Jonsson married US advertising executive Monet in 2008 and they have one child together, a 10-year-old son named Malcolm. Her first marriage, to John Turnbull, lasted for five years until 1995 and they have a son together, Cameron.

Jonsson had a daughter, Bo, in November 2000 with German hotel manager Marcus Kempen.

The former weather girl also had a highly publicised affair with the then-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, revealing the news in 2002.

While presenting TV show Mr Right that year, Jonsson met Lance Gerrard-Wright and they married in August 2003.

Jonsson gave birth to a daughter, Martha, in 2004.

