Sophie Turner reveals Joe Jonas knows how Game Of Thrones ends

3rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The singer has signed a non-disclosure agreement.

The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner has revealed fiance Joe Jonas knows how the highly anticipated series ends but is under strict orders not to spill any secrets.

Turner plays Sansa Stark in HBO’s fantasy epic and fans will finally get to find out the fate of Westeros when the eighth and final series hits screens this month.

Boyband singer Jonas, 29, who is engaged to Turner, 22, spent a lot of time on set watching his future wife perform and found out how Game Of Thrones will finish.

And he has been forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) making sure he does not give anything away.

Turner told Good Morning America: “He was on set for most of it, so he kind of figured it out and then he had to sign an NDA.”

Turner, who appeared on the show alongside co-star Maisie Williams, revealed Jonas had to have his phone use restricted on set and had to avoid taking any pictures which had potential to give away spoilers.

Asked if Jonas was good at keeping secrets, Turner said: “No, he’s terrible. You can give him a call. He’ll probably tell you everything.”

Turner and Jonas announced their engagement in October 2017 after more than a year of dating.

© Press Association 2019

