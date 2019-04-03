Rapper Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend says she is 'completely lost' after his death

Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend has said she is “completely lost” after the Grammy-nominated rapper was shot dead aged 33.

Lauren London, 34, had been dating Hussle since 2013 and they have a son together, two-year-old Kross.

Hours after police in Los Angeles announced they had arrested a man in connection with Sunday’s shooting, London paid tribute to Hussle on Instagram.

Alongside a selection of pictures showing them together, she wrote: “I am completely lost I’ve lost my best friend My sanctuary My protector My soul…. I’m lost without you We are lost without you babe I have no words.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said on Tuesday 29-year-old Eric Holder had been arrested in Bellflower, a city in south-east Los Angeles County and about 20 miles from where Hussle was killed.

Police had issued a public appeal for Holder’s whereabouts on Monday and in a statement after his capture thanked the public for its “heightened awareness/vigilance”.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Police Chief Michel Moore told the Associated Press that Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, knew his alleged killer and may have had a personal dispute with Holder in the hours before his death.

Hussle was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store on Sunday. Two other people were shot but survived, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A post-mortem examination found Hussle was killed by gunshots to the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County Department Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The death was certified as a homicide, the coroner added.

Beyonce was among those to pay tribute to Hussle, who was nominated for the best rap album Grammy earlier this year for Victory Lap.

She shared a childhood picture of Hussle to Instagram, along with the caption: “I’m praying with every ounce of my heart for your family. Rest In Peace, Nipsey.”

© Press Association 2019