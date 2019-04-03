Zac Efron terrifies as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked trailer

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile will premiere on Netflix in May.

Zac Efron transforms into serial killer Ted Bundy in a new trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile.

Netflix’s biographical drama is based on the memoirs of Bundy’s former girlfriend and explores her relationship with one of the most notorious murderers in US criminal history.

He confessed to 30 killings and was executed by electric chair in Florida in 1989.

Director @JoeBerlinger made his chilling new film #ExtremelyWicked to give viewers the same experience of betrayal and deception that Ted Bundy created with everyone around him, including his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer — whose nonfiction memoir is the basis for the film. pic.twitter.com/LoQNRKCkrb — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 2, 2019

Efron, 31, appeared in the film’s trailer released on Tuesday, starring opposite Lily Collins as Elizabeth Kloepfer, the girlfriend desperately trying to learn the truth about her murderous boyfriend.

At one point in the teaser, Kloepfer asks: “Ted, did you do it?” A stony-faced Efron replies: “No.”

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, also starring Jim Parsons, John Malkovich and Kaya Scodelario, earned positive reviews following its debut at the Sundance Film Festival, with Efron’s performance lauded.

It is a world away from his breakout role in Disney’s 2006 TV movie High School Musical, in which he played teenage singer Troy Bolton.

Bundy was a law student who was considered handsome and charismatic by his peers, traits he used to snare his victims. He met Kloepfer in 1969 in Washington.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile is directed by Joe Berlinger and will start streaming on Netflix on May 3.

