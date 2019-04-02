Netflix's The Umbrella Academy renewed for second season

The hit show will be back for another 10 episodes.

Ellen Page and Tom Hopper will reprise their roles in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, which has been renewed for a second season.

The superhero programme centres on a dysfunctional family of gifted heroes working together to solve their father’s mysterious death.

The series is based on My Chemical Romance’s former frontman Gerard Way’s comic book of the same name, and it has received rave reviews from fans across the world since it debuted on the streaming platform in February.

The announcement was made on social media, with a post on Instagram showing some of the characters holding hands as a magical force swirls around them.

There will be 10 one-hour episodes in the second season, and production will start in Toronto, Canada this summer.

Other stars confirmed to be returning to the show include Robert Sheehan, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher and Justin Min – although there will be further casting news at a later date, Netflix said.

In The Umbrella Academy, 43 babies were born on the same day in 1989 to random women across the world, none of whom showed signs of pregnancy the day before.

Seven of the infants were adopted by a billionaire who created The Umbrella Academy, preparing them to save the world.

Six of the surviving children reunited upon the news of their father’s death, and had to work together to solve the mystery surrounding his demise, but the estranged family starts to come apart due to their opposing abilities and the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

Way created The Umbrella Academy in 2007 alongside illustrator Gabriel Ba.

