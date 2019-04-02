Former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld says she is 'not a cougar'

The stylist has spoken about her vision of feminism.

French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld has said she is “not a cougar” and would never seek romance with a younger man.

The stylist and former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, 64, has said that if she never dated again it would not be “the end of the world”.

Roitfeld told Porter magazine that she has never been tempted by the models working in the fashion industry she spent her career at the heart of.

She said: “I am not a cougar girl, you know.

“I am not a ‘milf’, I have not had an affair and I have certainly not had an affair with a model.

“The one thing I have absolutely no interest in doing is going out with someone younger, model or otherwise, it’s really not my thing.

“If I don’t end up dating again, that will not be the end of the world.

“I’ve got so much around me, so much tenderness, so it’s really not a priority, and, especially, I am not a cougar girl”.

Roitfeld has said that the world has changed for women, and behaviour between the sexes has been transformed.

Despite mourning a loss of chivalry, she has called for the rise of women in politics, and said she supports the push for equal pay.

She said: “I was brought up in a world where men opened doors, held your bags for you, paid restaurant bills.

“Women were put on a pedestal.

“Now if you talk to me about equal pay, then I am a feminist.

“I want more women in government because there would be less war; women don’t want war. I think we are stronger, we are closer.”

Porter magazine is available to buy from Friday April 5.

© Press Association 2019