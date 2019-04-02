Grange Hill Zammo actor Lee MacDonald cast in EastEnders

2nd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

He rose to fame in the 1980s in the hit children's TV programme.

EastEnders

Grange Hill star Lee MacDonald has been cast in EastEnders more than 30 years after he played troubled schoolboy Zammo in the children’s TV series.

MacDonald rose to fame in the 1980s playing the drug-addicted teenager, whose storyline prompted a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and addiction.

The actor, 50, will play a London bus driver called Terry, who will cause trouble for Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter (Danny Dyer).

Grange Hill
Lee MacDonald as Zammo in Grange Hill (BBC/PA)

Both men will enter a radio competition to win concert tickets, but Terry could thwart Mick’s hopes of scooping the prize for his wife Linda.

MacDonald said: “I am absolutely chuffed to bits and so excited to be briefly joining the cast of EastEnders.

“I can’t say too much yet – but watch this space! Top banana!”

MacDonald appeared in Grange Hill from 1982 until 1987.

Since starring in the children’s programme, he has had a number of cameo roles in TV programmes including The Bill, Birds Of A Feather and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

He will appear in two episodes of EastEnders this spring.

