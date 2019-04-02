Graham Norton announced as host for Bafta TV Awards

He will take over from Sue Perkins, who has presented the ceremony for the last two years.

Graham Norton will return to host this year’s Bafta TV awards, it has been announced.

The TV and radio presenter last compered the ceremony in 2016, with former Great British Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins hosting for the last two years.

Norton said: “It has been almost 15 years since I first hosted the Television Awards and what a pleasure it is to be returning to host once again.

Graham Norton last hosted the awards ceremony in 2016 (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

“2018 was a stand-out year for television and I look forward to seeing the brilliant talent in our industry rewarded.”

Clare Brown, director of production at Bafta, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Graham back to host the British Academy Television Awards.

“Graham captures the hearts of the audience both at home and in the room and, having hosted the ceremony numerous times throughout the years, we look forward to having him on board once again.”

Kate Phillips, controller of BBC entertainment, said: “What an incredible year of TV it’s been and we’re so pleased Graham’s back to host this year’s awards, which will bring together a stellar line-up of talent from on and off screen to celebrate the best of British creativity.

“I’d also like to take this moment to say a very special thanks to the brilliant Sue Perkins, who brought such warmth, wit and wisdom to the Baftas as host the past two years, while Graham was away hosting Eurovision.”

TV drama Killing Eve leads this year’s nominations with 14 nods, while BBC drama A Very English Scandal has 12 nominations and popular BBC series, Bodyguard, has five.

This year’s Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 12 and will be broadcast on BBC One.

