Amanda Holden: I'll never leave BGT voluntarily, they will have to sack me

The judge said the show is the 'beating heart of Britain'.

Amanda Holden has said she hopes to return to Britain’s Got Talent next year and that the only way she will ever leave is if she gets fired.

The judge is returning for the 13th series of the ITV talent programme, which starts this month, and said there have already been talks about the show’s 14th run.

Calling it the “beating heart of Britain”, Holden said she would never quit of her own accord.

“Simon’s (Cowell) already discussing next year and has said he wants us all back but you never know!” she said.

“I’d like to be back, I can’t ever imagine not doing it.

“When I do leave I want it to be on my terms, so I’ll be like, ‘If you’re sacking me then give me a heads up and I’ll do a speech about giving up my chair for someone else!’

“I’ll never voluntarily go, I love this show too much and I just think that for as long as it’s going I want to be a part of it.”

“It’s the beating heart of Britain, I do believe that,” added the star.

“I think each one of us plays a part in that, there’s a reason why we’re all still there. It’s the best show on TV.”

Cowell said the current line-up – which includes Alesha Dixon and David Walliams on the judging panel, and Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as hosts – works well.

Britain’s Got Talent judges David Walliams, Amanda Holden, presenter Anthony McPartlin, Simon Cowell, presenter Declan Donnelly and Alesha Dixon (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames ITV/)

“I actually think we’ve gone past that stage of even having those conversations where they all think I make the decisions on who stays and goes,” he said.

“I just think we’re all kind of stuck with each other now!

“They are all so easy to work with, everyone has different tastes and I think that’s good for a show like this because we’re all looking for something different.”

Britain’s Got Talent starts on Saturday April 6 at 7.15pm on ITV. It is followed by Britain’s Got More Talent at 8.35pm on ITV2.

