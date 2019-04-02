Simon Cowell: Following the herd is my idea of hell

The TV and music mogul is back as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

Simon Cowell has said he trusts his own instincts when it comes to television and music, as it’s his idea of hell to follow the herd.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge said the future of TV and music is unpredictable and that he likes to rely on his own opinion.

Asked what the TV landscape will look like in a few years, he said: “If we were talking 12 months ago what I was being told at the time by a lot of smart people in music and TV is that pop music is dead, older people don’t buy music anymore and it’s all about streaming.

“Then The Greatest Showman opened, Mamma Mia! comes back, A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody come out, their success was contrary to what we were being told.

“It wasn’t through hype, it was word of mouth.

“You watch The Greatest Showman and it’s not like any other musical, it’s in a different league.”

“So luckily you can’t predict anything, you’ve just got to trust your instinct,” he said.

“If you follow the herd, that’s my idea of hell.”

Cowell said he also trusts his own instincts when it comes to picking acts on Britain’s Got Talent, which is returning this month for a 13th series.

“You have to stand by your own opinions, but you also have to accept that stuff you don’t like, others may do,” he said.

“If you can find one star person in the series then we’re doing well.

“Right now I think there’s a possibility for two, there’s real potential.”

Britain’s Got Talent starts on Saturday April 6 at 7.15pm on ITV. It is followed by Britain’s Got More Talent at 8.35pm on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019