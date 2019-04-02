Keeley Hawes: No escaping buzz around Bodyguard - even in Corfu

The actress filmed scenes on the Greek island when she resumed her role as Louisa Durrell in The Durrells.

Keeley Hawes has said there is no escape from hit series Bodyguard, even when filming overseas.

The actress played fictional Home Secretary Julia Montague opposite Richard Madden as PS David Budd in the BBC thriller, which was 2018’s most-watched drama series with 17.1 million viewers tuning in to its finale.

She said she relished being away from the attention around the programme, which aired while she was in Corfu filming TV drama The Durrells.

Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden in Bodyguard (Des Willie/BBC/PA)

The 43-year-old told Radio Times magazine: “Being away from it all is amazing – in the middle of nowhere on a small Greek island.

“Although I’ve still heard what’s going on – it seems there’s no escape from Bodyguard.

“Even here in my Corfu bubble, people come up and ask me about it!”

The Durrells is returning to ITV for its final series, with Hawes resuming her role as matriarch Louisa Durrell.

Based on author Gerald Durrell’s trilogy of books from the 1930s, she stars alongside Alexis Georgoulis, who plays love interest Spiros Halikiopoulos.

“Saying goodbye is incredibly sad … I can barely talk about it,” Hawes said.

“But it’s the right thing to do – it’s always better to go out on a high.

“And I really hope that people will be happy with the way we’ve decided to end their story.”

