Aled Jones, JB Gill and Gareth Malone to present BBC's Easter programmes

Special episodes of Songs Of Praise will feature Jones accompanying young Christians visiting key sites in Jerusalem.

Aled Jones, Gareth Malone and JB Gill will front the BBC’s Easter programming.

Special episodes of Songs Of Praise include Jones presenting from Jerusalem and accompanying young Christians as they visit key sites there.

Britain’s Easter Story, a two-part series on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, will be presented by choir master Malone and gospel choir conductor Karen Gibson as they “explore the stories behind our Easter traditions”.

Gareth Malone (Ian West/PA)

And in the series Walks Of Life, presenter Mehreen Baig and ex-JLS star Gill embark on a “specially curated walk to explore modern attitudes to religion, belief and society’s relationship with the spectacular landscapes around us”.

The BBC previously announced Pilgrimage: Road To Rome, in which famous faces, including Les Dennis, Lesley Joseph and Brendan Cole are granted a private audience with the pope.

Radio shows include Lent Talks on Radio 4 and At The Foot Of The Cross, presented by Dan Walker, on Radio 2.

Tom McDonald, BBC head of commissioning, natural history and specialist factual, said: “We are excited to bring viewers a range of programmes to celebrate the Christian calendar’s most important date.

“Easter is a time of thoughtfulness, introspection and also great joy and we will be reflecting that across our titles.”

© Press Association 2019