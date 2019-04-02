Dr Ranj Singh says he feels under pressure to look good on screen

The presenter has revealed he struggles with his weight.

Dr Ranj Singh has said that he struggles with his weight and is under pressure to look good onscreen.

The This Morning doctor and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant said he feels obliged to set an example by the way he looks.

Singh has revealed his body image is brought into sharper focus by a career in front of the camera and he is “acutely aware” of how he looks.

The presenter is embarking on new series of Save Money: Lose Weight, and has said that the pressure to look good on TV has helped him curb his bad eating habits.

He said: “That’s part and parcel of the job, being on screen, and you’re acutely more aware of how you look and how you appear. There is a pressure to be a certain way.

“I’m not saying that pressure is a good thing, but it does make you more conscious.

“Also, I have to be really careful. I am a healthcare professional and I almost have to set an example, as well. So there is a slightly added pressure on me from that respect.

“I have definitely have felt some of that pressure being on screen and it has led me to try and make healthier choices.

“I’ve struggled with managing my weight for a long, long time. Being in the public eye more has made me extra careful and actually for me it’s been a useful thing.”

Singh has said that his show aims to help people tackle their own weight issues, and put an end to their financial worries.

He has said that society is moving in the right direction in terms of many aspects of well-being, and men are becoming more involved in the conversation about mental health.

Singh said: “I think gradually we are seeing me, generally across the board, seeking more help when it comes to any sort of health, a physical or mental problem. I think that’s a good thing.

“I think that’s something we need to encourage. We’ve still got a long way to go but I’m hopeful it’s moving in the right direction.”

The new series of Save Money: Lose Weight begins on April 9 at 7.30pm.

© Press Association 2019