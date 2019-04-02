I can't see any good coming of it at all: Fiona Shaw says Brexit is a nightmare

Fiona Shaw has described Brexit as a “nightmare that should never have befallen” the UK.

The country’s future relationship with the European Union is as uncertain as ever after MPs again rejected a series of alternatives to Theresa May’s deal.

The deadlock has led to speculation the Prime Minister could call a snap election, while some politicians are calling for a second referendum and a no-deal exit remains a possibility.

Fiona Shaw has said she does not see a happy ending for Brexit (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Irish actress Shaw, who is known for playing Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter films, said she could see no positive outcome from Brexit.

She told the Press Association: “Brexit is just a nightmare that should never have befallen that country but it’s very sad and I really can’t see any good coming of it at all.”

Asked if she felt sorry for Mrs May, Killing Eve star Shaw said: “I’m sorry for the country, I’m sorry for the poverty in the country that should’ve been addressed before now, I’m sorry that the wrong people are being blamed for that and I’m very sorry that in any way that we should offend our neighbours.”

The Cabinet will meet on Tuesday as Mrs May seeks to navigate a way through Brexit.

