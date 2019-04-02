Police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle murder investigation

Eric Holder, 29, is wanted on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Police investigating the fatal shooting of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle have identified a suspect.

He was last seen in a white 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by an unidentified woman moments after the shooting in south Los Angeles, police added.

Earlier on Monday the coroner confirmed Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, died from gunshots to the head and chest.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

The 33-year-old musician was shot outside his clothing shop on Sunday and was later declared dead.

Two other people were shot but survived, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A post-mortem examination was carried out which found Hussle was killed by gunshots to the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County Department Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The death was certified as a homicide, the coroner added.

Fans gathered outside Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store for a vigil on Monday night where police said “chaos” broke out among mourners.

Several were injured in the fracas but reports stating gunshots were fired “do not appear to be accurate”, the LAPD said.

Beyonce was among those to pay tribute to Hussle, who was nominated for the best rap album Grammy earlier this year for Victory Lap.

She shared a childhood picture of Hussle to Instagram, along with the caption: “I’m praying with every ounce of my heart for your family. Rest In Peace, Nipsey.”

