Katie Price blames traffic for turning up late to Good Morning Britain

She later appeared on the show with her mother.

Katie Price arrived late for her interview on Good Morning Britain and blamed the traffic.

The ex-glamour model, 40, was booked to appear on the ITV show with her mother.

“I’m not late. Well, it’s not me. It’s the traffic,” she said after she ran through the studio door.

She thought she had walked in when the show was off-air.

When host Susanna Reid told her that they were live, Price, who was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a T-shirt, said: “I can’t believe I’m on telly with no make-up.”

Her mother, Amy, said: “You dropped me right in it there!”

But she told Piers Morgan: “She’s a good daughter. She’s lovely, she’s kind. She’s an excellent mum. The worst things are her timekeeping.”

Price said she looked worse on her reality show, saying: “I don’t brush my hair”.

And she said she had a side of her personality which was private.

“You don’t see me sew. I made all my curtains, all my pelmets in my house… you never see that side of me,” she told the show.

The pair also got on to the subject of Brexit, with mother Amy saying she voted Leave because “I’ve been to Spain. The roads over there are absolutely immaculate, all paid for by us. (There are) potholes over here.”

