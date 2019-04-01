Billie Eilish in the running for chart-topping debut album

The rising American star looks likely to take over the UK charts.

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is in line to top the charts with her debut album this week.

The 17-year-old musician’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is outselling its closest competitor by three to one at the halfway stage of the week, the Official Charts Company said.

Written, recorded and produced by Eilish and her brother Finneas, the album was released on Friday.

Eilish, who has become a viral sensation since releasing her debut single Ocean Eyes in 2016, also looks set to have the highest new entry this week on the singles chart with her song Bad Guy.

Two other tracks from the album are also inside the top 20 – Bury A Friend at number 14, and Wish You Were Gay at number 16.

Tom Walker’s previous chart-topper What A Time To Be Alive is currently in second place on the albums chart, ahead of The Greatest Showman soundtrack at number three, George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s at number four and Jack Savoretti’s Singing To Strangers at number five.

Over on the singles chart, Lewis Capaldi looks likely to land his sixth week at number one with Someone You Loved.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will continue to fend off competition from Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man single Giant if he manages to maintain his chart stronghold.

With Eilish at number three with Bad Guy, the top five looks set to be rounded off by Walker’s Just You And I at number four and Sucker by the Jonas Brothers in fifth place.

