Shobna Gulati recovering after being injured onstage at Shakespeare's Globe

1st Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The actress was reportedly struck by falling scenery.

Shobna Gulati

Shobna Gulati is recovering at home after being injured on stage at Shakespeare’s Globe.

The Coronation Street star was appearing in Richard II at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe when she was hurt on Thursday, with the Evening Standard reporting she was hit by falling scenery.

A statement from Shakespeare’s Globe said: “Shobna Gulati was injured during a performance of Richard II on 28 March, but is recovering well at home. An investigation is under way.

“Shobna hopes to return to the role this week.”

The actress, 52, is starring as the Duke of York in the play.

Shobna Gulati (Duke of York) in Richard II, The Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, 2019.(📸: Ingrid Pollard)

Posted by Shakespeare's Globe on Thursday, March 7, 2019

The Standard reported that Gulati was left motionless on stage after she was struck by scenery, and that the production came to halt. 

Performances were cancelled on Friday and Sunday afternoon.

The show resumed on Sunday evening with Ann Ogbomo filling in for Gulati.

© Press Association 2019

