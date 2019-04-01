Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson laugh on film set of Peter Rabbit sequel

The stars of the live-action feature were seen recording in Richmond, Surrey.

Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson and David Oyelowo all looked in a playful mood as they filmed on the set of Peter Rabbit 2.

The group were pictured in Richmond, Surrey, filming the sequel to the screen version of the Beatrix Potter children’s classic on Monday.

Rose Byrne appears to crack a joke to co-star Domhnall Gleeson (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Gleeson, known for his red hair, has again dyed it brown for the role of Mr McGregor. On set Byrne, who plays Bea, looked pretty in a floral patterned dress as she appeared to crack jokes to her co-stars.

Oyelowo, who played police inspector Javert in the the BBC’s 2018 version of Les Miserables, debuts in the series and was seen wearing a three-piece suit.

Roads were closed in Richmond, Surrey, as filming took place (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Roads were closed and a number of colourful cutouts in the shape of rabbits could be seen lined up along a railing, used in the animation process.

The first film in the live-action series starred the voice of James Corden as the eponymous rabbit and Margot Robbie as Flopsy Rabbit as well as the narrator.

The children’s classic was reimagined using animation techniques (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Despite unfavourable reviews, the series will return in 2020 albeit with an altered cast.

Corden returns as Peter Rabbit after rebuking critics of the last film as “snobby”.

© Press Association 2019