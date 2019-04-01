Queen-themed We Will Rock You musical to tour North America

1st Apr 19 | Entertainment News

It follows renewed interest in the band following the success of the movie, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Music-Queen

A musical inspired by Queen’s music is preparing for a North America tour following the popularity of the Academy Award-winning movie, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Producers announced We Will Rock You will open in Winnipeg, Canada, on September 3.

We Will Rock You
Brian May performs during a production of the musical We Will Rock You at The Kings Theatre in Glasgow (Archive/PA)

The tour will stop in other cities including New York, Los Angeles, Denver and Las Vegas.

With a book by Ben Elton, the original West End production opened in 2002 and featured music supervision from Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Elton fashioned the futuristic story around such Queen hits as We Are the Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You.

Musical – We Will Rock You – Dominion Theatre
Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen and writer Ben Elton (Archive/PA)

The producers said the musical “reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances”.

Casting for the tour is under way and tickets go on sale on Friday.

