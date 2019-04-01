Fans gather outside Nipsey Hussle's LA shop after fatal shooting

The rapper was gunned down on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

A large group of fans of Nipsey Hussle gathered outside his clothes shop in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the US rapper after he was shot dead.

Video footage posted to social media showed crowds of people listening to music, dancing and singing in a car park outside the shop after the news of his death broke.

Lit candles were also left by mourners outside the musician’s shop The Marathon, which is named after one of Hussle’s albums.

Another person posting footage of the memorial commented: “Very sad. I’m at a loss for words.”

A sign for rapper Nipsey Hussle is left by candles set up across from his clothing store (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was shot outside the shop along with two other people on Sunday afternoon.

He is the only victim of the shooting to have died.

Footage also showed flowers left by fans of the rapper, who was a figure in the West Coast hip-hop scene for more than a decade.

Another who posted footage of the enthusiastic crowds from the scene in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in south Los Angeles said: “Look what you did Nip.”

Celebrities including fellow musicians Rihanna and Drake and basketball star LeBron James have also paid tribute to the Grammy Award-nominated rapper.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they were hunting for a black male suspect in connection with the shooting.

