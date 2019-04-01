John Bishop to explore Ireland in new programme for ITV

1st Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Liverpudlian comedian played some of his formative gigs in Ireland.

Teenage Cancer Trust Concert 2019 - London

John Bishop will embark on a 600-mile road trip around Ireland in a new series to be broadcast on ITV.

The comedian, 52, will visit historic sites, learn Irish customs and perform his comedy in pubs and stadiums.

His exploits will be broadcast across four 30-minute episodes, which have been commissioned by ITV.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 – London
John Bishop will travel across Ireland (Ian West/PA)

Bishop said: “Ireland holds a very special place in my heart and always has done, even before I started stand-up comedy.

“So to have the opportunity to travel around, meet local people, make them laugh and experience new things along the way has been a total joy.”

Liverpudlian Bishop quit his job as a pharmaceutical sales representative to become a stand-up comedian and host after gigging around Ireland.

John Bishop’s Ireland is co-produced by Lola Entertainment, Bishop’s TV production company, as well as Twofour and Moondog Productions.

© Press Association 2019

