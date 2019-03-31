Amy Jackson pregnant with first child

31st Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The actress has been engaged for three months.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 - London

Amy Jackson has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The Bollywood actress, 27, who grew up in Liverpool, has been engaged to property developer George Panayiotou since January 1.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time … I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love.

“We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

Jackson, who is best known for films such as I, Singh Is Bling and Theri, as well as her role in Supergirl, announced her engagement in a post on New Year’s Day when she shared a photograph of the couple in front of a waterfall, in which she is wearing a diamond ring.

She wrote: “YES A GAZILLION TIMES!!!!! 1st January 2019 – The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thankyou for making me the happiest girl in the world.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Hugh Jackman reveals childhood world record ambitions
Hugh Jackman reveals childhood world record ambitions

As Bill Turnbull is diagnosed with prostate cancer, here's what all men need to know
As Bill Turnbull is diagnosed with prostate cancer, here's what all men need to know

Fans gather for funeral of Prodigy star Keith Flint

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

2 minutes with Chetna Makan - who couldn't live without her Indian spice box, but can't stand cheese

2 minutes with Chetna Makan - who couldn't live without her Indian spice box, but can't stand cheese
Jordyn Woods on beauty, empowerment and how women in the spotlight are treated

Jordyn Woods on beauty, empowerment and how women in the spotlight are treated
This is what you should say to anyone without a mum on Mother's Day

This is what you should say to anyone without a mum on Mother's Day
Get to know more of the Ireland's Got Talent semi-finalists!

Get to know more of the Ireland's Got Talent semi-finalists!

Get to know more of the Ireland's Got Talent semi-finalists!

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre